Nigeria deploys 20 lecturers to UTG, others

By Aminata Kuyateh

‎At least twenty professors and lecturers from Nigeria have been deployed to the higher education sector of The Gambia under the Nigerian government’s Technical Aid Corp programme (NTAC).

This latest batch of lecturers arrived as part of a longstanding partnership aimed at fostering academic excellence and institutional development within The Gambia’s higher education system.

The volunteers, with expertise in science and technology disciplines will be deployed to serve in key Gambian tertiary and higher education institutions, including the University of the Gambia (UTG), the University of Education Gambia (UEG), (formerly the Gambia College) the Civil Service University (CSU) (formerly MDI) and the National Accreditation and Quality Assurance Authority (NAQAA).

Speaking at their official handing over event at the Nigeria High Commission yesterday, the Minister of Higher Education Prof Pierre Gomez said the initiative is testament to the enduring bonds of solidarity and cooperation between Nigeria and The Gambia. “It marks another milestone in our shared commitment to advancing higher education and national development.” The minister added that Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to assisting The Gambia in strengthening its academic institutions through technical support is “deeply appreciated.”

“The presence of Nigerian experts in Gambian institutions would not only address existing academic gaps but also facilitate valuable cross-cultural exchanges and curriculum development.

Their deployment aligns with the ministry’s transformation agenda, which aims to expand access to quality tertiary education, enhance teacher training, and improve research outputs,” Gomez said.

Muhammad Usman Mainsara, Charge d’ Affaires, at the Nigeria High Commission said the deployment of the latest team of volunteers is evidence of the excellent bilateral relations between Abuja and Banjul, stating that The Gambia has been a beneficiary of this scheme since 1989.

“Nigeria has been involved in the technical manpower assistance as a soft power diplomacy to African, Caribbean and Pacific counties since it’s inception in 1987 which helps to project the image of Nigeria abroad,” he said.

He revealed that under this agreement, the Nigeria Government will cover the salaries of the volunteers while The Gambia provides them a comfortable accommodation, transportation and work environment to enable them deliver their mandate.

‎He urged the new volunteers to be good ambassadors of Nigeria by giving their best to their sectors of employment.