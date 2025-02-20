Nigeria pledges stronger ties with Gambia

- Advertisement -

The Nigerian government has pledged stronger ties with The Gambia in congratulatory statement on the country’s 60th Independence anniversary.

The statement signed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, released on Tuesday, the Nigerian government conveyed it warm wishes to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Gambians Abroad, Dr Mamadou Tangara.

The message commended The Gambia for its remarkable progress and resilience since gaining independence.

“Nigeria and The Gambia share a long-standing relationship rooted in mutual respect, shared values, and a common vision for a prosperous and united Africa.

“We remain committed to strengthening these ties while collaborating closely on regional and global issues for the benefit of our people. Therefore, on this special day, we reaffirm our solidarity with the Government and people of The Gambia and look forward to deepening our bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest,” the statement said.

It emphasised the long-standing relationship between the two nations, built on mutual respect, shared values, and a common vision for a united and prosperous Africa.

Nigeria also reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with The Gambia, particularly in addressing regional and global challenges.

The statement highlighted Nigeria’s continued support and expressed hope for deepening cooperation in areas of mutual interest.