Nigerian ‘prophet’ says opposition will form coalition against Barrow

One of Nigeria’s top church leaders and self-acclaimed prophet has advised President Barrow “to seek the face of God” because he will have to contend with many issues and that the opposition will form a coalition to weaken his efforts.

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, yesterday announced a set of prophecies on what the future holds for a select number of African countries including The Gambia.

He stated: ”President Adama Barrow of Gambia will make a wrong political calculation as the people will not allow his candidate to fly. He needs to seek the face of God because there will be a lot of issues to contend with. His predecessor will form a coalition against him. The opposition is preparing to weaken his efforts, he must restrategise and be careful of his political steps.”

According to Nigeria’s Daily Trust newspaper, Primate Ayodele said within the next four years, countries will break out of the Africa Union and Ecowas and form new unions.

He predicted that in Equatorial Guinea, where former president Yahya Jammeh is living in exile, the health of health its president will fail. He warned: “President Teodoro Obiang must continue to pray for his health, he must pray for him not to slump suddenly. There will be changes in his cabinet. The president’s policies will frustrate expatriates and the vice president, Teodoro Nguema will be indicted of corruption.”

While some regard him as a charlatan, Primate Ayodele has tens of millions of followers in Nigeria and outside that country including The Gambia who believe his words are divinely inspired and are the gospel truth.