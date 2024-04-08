Court dismisses NAMs’ case against clerk, AG

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The high court has dismissed an application to restrain the Clerk of the National Assembly and the Attorney General from their attempts to remove three members from the Gambian delegation to the Ecowas Parliament.

Two weeks ago, Fatoumata ‘Touma’ Njai of Banjul South, Samba Jallow of Niamina West, and Kebba Barrow of Kombo South filed a lawsuit at the high court against the clerk and the attorney general over their “illegal” removal from the Ecowas Parliament. The three aggrieved lawmakers asked the high court to declare that the attempts by the clerk to remove them from their elected membership in the Ecowas Parliament were discriminatory, unconstitutional, null, and void.

On Wednesday, Justice Jallow-Sey of the high court made a ruling restraining the clerk and the attorney general from going ahead with their plans.

But in a landmark decision on Friday, the court ruled that it has no authority to grant an interlocutory injunction against the state.