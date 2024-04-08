Seyaka Sonko appointed ambassador to Cuba

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

Former police commander and minister for the interior, Seyaka Sonko, has been appointed ambassador to Cuba, unimpeachable sources told The Standard.

Sonko, a veteran policeman, lost his ministerial job in the recent cabinet reshuffle when he was replaced by police chief Abdoulie Sanyang.

According to our source, Mr Sonko has been handed an initial two-year contract effective this month. He replaces Sheikh Tijan Hydara who along with his deputy Vincent Mendy were recalled by the government after they were found to have engaged in behavior unbefitting of diplomats.