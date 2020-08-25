31 C
No Gambian ambassador in France for a year

By Momodou Darboe

 

The Gambian embassy in Paris is yet to welcome a new ambassador almost a year after its former occupant was recalled by the Barrow administration, The Standard can report.

The former Gambian ambassador to France, Dr. Momodou Lamin Sedat Jobe, was relieved of his duties in 2019, in what many commentators alleged was part of a purgatory exercise of diplomats with links to the UDP. Government sources maintained the ambassadors had come to the end of their contracts.

One Ebrima Camara was being named as the replacement to Dr. Jobe but since his appointment as the Gambia’s ambassador to France in 2019, he’s yet to travel to his duty station, giving rise to wild speculations with some saying his nomination has not been okayed by the French government.

However, The Standard contacted the foreign ministry spokesperson Saikou Ceesay to shed light on the reasons for the vacancy at the Gambia’s embassy in Paris.

“I think it has something to do with Covid-19 but I must consult the permanent secretary before I can make any comment,” Ceesay said.

Meanwhile, the Gambia government is currently down-sizing its diplomatic service with the delayed plans of shutting down the country’s missions in Algeria and Malaysia.

