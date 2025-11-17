NO-TO-ALLIANCE LEADER TELLS SUPPORTERS TO IGNORE BARROW, CONTINUE PREPARATIONS FOR JAMMEH’S HOMECOMING

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Momodou Yafaye Tamba, interim leader of the “APRC-No-To-Alliance” movement, has urged supporters of former president Yahya Jammeh to ignore President Adama Barrow’s “threats” about Jammeh’s return and continue with their welcoming preparations.

Over the weekend, hundreds of supporters of the former president gathered in his native Kanilai for a cleaning exercise in anticipation of his return to the country, which he announced will happen within the next two weeks.

Addressing the gathering, interim leader Tamba said they are “absolutely convinced” that Jammeh will return home as he promised and that preparations are in high gear including a grand welcome at the Banjul airport. He said the date and time of his arrival are going to be announced by the executive committee.

Throwing a shade at President Barrow, Tamba told the cheering crowd: “Jammeh did not run away. He took permission to leave this country and if he announced his return, why are you being desperate? You claimed you are the one who chased the lion away, now the lion announced his return and you are petrified. I want to call on supporters not to be threatened by President Barrow’s remarks. I want to urge you to continue to girdle your waists and make orders for your ashobi [matching outfits] and be ready to welcome our leader.”

He explained that supporters from all parts of the country from Kartong to Koina are anticipating Jammeh’s coming and are ready to welcome him.

“Let us come out in our large numbers and make sure when he looks out from the window of his plane before it lands, he sees every place in the airport is green,” Tamba enthused.

Executive member Jerrending Sanyang said they are not swayed by the “reckless remarks” being peddled by President Barrow and his agriculture minister Demba Sabally at meetings in the ongoing Meet The People Tour regarding Jammeh’s coming.

“We know what we know and we are focused until that day comes. They are misleading the people. Let them know that we cannot be threatened by anybody. We are going ahead with our plans to welcome Jammeh and we are going to announce it when the time arrives,” Sanyang said.