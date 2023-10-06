NPP campaign manager says Barrow has been pushed to the wall

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The national campaign manager of the governing National People’s Party, Lamin Cham, said President Adama Barrow has been patient for far too long, and now that he has been pushed to the limit, it is time for him to retaliate.

The Gambian leader has come under immense criticism for his comments against his political rival, the opposition United Democratic Party and the country’s democracy, which he described as loose.

Cham said a lot has been said against the president, but he remained patient and focused on the task ahead of him.

“There are too many unnecessary talks in this country, but you see, when you have a president governing with wisdom and utmost discipline, the citizens should appreciate him, but if they do otherwise and push him to the limit, they will eventually turn him into a monster. And if you give somebody power and all its machinery and continue to insult him time and time again, he will eventually retaliate. So, God has given us a good leader but if we turn him into a monster, he will come back to harm us, and then we will start saying he is a dictator,” Cham argued.

He urged the president to change his style because he is too lenient, and that may not end well.

Cham urged Gambians to be peaceful and remember what “we all went through under Yahya Jammeh”.

“Some people are talking loosely today, thanks to President Barrow. So, the UDP should be grateful to President Barrow and accept the fact that the NPP is here for posterity,” he said.

He said the NPP has established itself across the country like no former ruling party has ever managed, especially when it comes to its infrastructural development. Cham commended President Barrow for laying the foundation for the party’s future generation of leaders.

“I have the conviction that the NPP will continue to rule this country for many years to come. The signs are there. The presidency is not given based on knowledge or education; it is only by God’s will. There are people who have been attempting to be president for ages, but they weren’t successful, but President Barrow came in 2016 and won,” he said.