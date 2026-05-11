NPP chieftain condemns Njie’s ‘ tribal’ remarks

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

Nominated National Assembly Member Maimuna Ceesay has condemned alleged tribal remarks made by his fellow NPP chieftain Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Seedy Njie in a leaked audio.

The audio allegedly captured Njie inferring he blocked the appointments of certain individuals because they were members of the opposition UDP or Mandinkas. The remarks triggered an avalanche of condemnation.

- Advertisement -

Reacting to the controversy in a statement posted on her official Facebook page, Ceesay described the remarks as “reckless bigotry”.

“I unequivocally condemn the divisive conduct of Seedy Njie, particularly his repeated attempts to present himself as the ultimate deciding voice for President Adama Barrow,” she stated.

According to her, such conduct is dangerous to national unity and has no place in a democratic society.

- Advertisement -

Ceesay further warned against using political influence to intimidate or divide citizens along tribal or political lines.

“The Mandinkas and all other tribes deserve leadership that promotes unity, tolerance and constructive dialogue, not divisiveness and political intimidation,” she said.

She also defended President Adama Barrow, insisting that the president is capable of making independent decisions without “self-appointed political gatekeepers” speaking on his behalf.

“At a time when the country needs reconciliation and collective progress, inflammatory statements rooted in bigotry and personal political ego must be rejected by all well-meaning citizens,” she added.

Ceesay further cautioned that such controversies could damage the image of the ruling party ahead of the election.

Mr Njie has not responded to the allegations of tribal bigotry.