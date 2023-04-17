NPP Coalition wins slender majority

By Omar Bah

The governing National Peoples’ Party NPP and its coalition partners have secured a slim majority in the just ended Area Council elections beating the combined opposition by only one seat.

According to the final results announced by the Independent Electoral Commission IEC the NPP- led coalition secured 61 seats out of the national 120 seats. The NPP scored 52, NRP 4, APRC, 5.

On the side of the opposition, the UDP won 45, No -To Alliance 7, GDC 5, PDOIS 1, and Independent 1 taking the total opposition score card to 59 seats.