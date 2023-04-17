US doctors arrive Friday to give free medical treatment

By Lamin Cham

A group of 28 medical personnel from the Global Health Organisation (GHO) in the United States will arrive here on Friday for a five-day free medical camp. The team is on its third trip to The Gambia. Last year, the visiting doctors treated 4500 patients. The GHO team comes to Rev Bidwell Mendy of the Calvary United Community Church in collaboration with Pastors Alliance The Gambia.

The team will start arriving on Friday with the last batch due on Sunday. The five-day free medical services will start Monday 24 April to the 28 April at the Glory Baptist Primary School by Jeshwang Prisons.