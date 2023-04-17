Trust Bank Banjul branch manager arraigned, accused of defrauding customers D4M

By Binta A Bah

Prosecutors have arraigned the manager and supervisor of the Trust Bank Limited Banjul branch for allegedly withdrawing more than four million dalasi from the accounts of 47 customers with the intend to defraud.

The accused Kawsu Sanneh appeared before Principal Magistrate Muhammed Krubally of the Banjul Magistrates Court on three charges of stealing by clerk, fraudulent account and forgery.

Prosecutors alleged that Sanneh was paid D4, 359, 933.90 by different tellers with the pretext that the customers were in his office waiting, which he knew to be false. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Meanwhile, Sanneh has been granted bail in similar amount he is accused to have defrauded. The court is expected to hear evidence of witnesses when the case resumes on 25 April.