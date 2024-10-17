NPP students wing tells KM mayor to focus on mandate

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The National Peoples’ Party NPP Student’s Wing has urged Kanifing Municipal KMC Mayor Talib Bensouda to focus on fulfilling his campaign promises and stop politicking. The NPP Student’s Wing was responding to Mayor’s recent attacks on President Barrow and his government.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator Yusuf Tunkara, shared with The Standard, the group said: “It is with the utmost urgency and sincerity that we urge Mayor Talib Bensouda to direct his attentions with unwavering resolve towards the fulfillment of the many pledges he had made to the people of KMC. While the allure of political stratagems and the theatre of brinkmanship may tempt some, such distractions shall never yield the substantial and enduring solutions which the noble residents of KMC so rightly deserve from their chosen leader. Let not the fleeting charms of political diversion sway him from his duty, but rather may he steadfastly labor for the betterment of the municipality.”

- Advertisement -

The residents of KMC, the group added, placed their trust in Mayor Bensouda with the expectation that he would work diligently to address the challenges they face and deliver on the promises made during his campaign.

“It is high time for the mayor to redirect his energy toward addressing the developmental needs of the municipality, rather than engaging in political games that do not serve the public. We also wish to reaffirm our unwavering confidence in His Excellency, President Adama Barrow. He has proven himself to be an indomitable leader, and we firmly believe that, come 2026, nothing will stand in his way as he continues to lead The Gambia toward further progress and prosperity,” it added.

The group added: “Mayor Bensouda has no moral authority to ask the President to step down. We bring the debate to him at KMC: let the Mayor tell us how he has spent the municipality’s annual budget of D300,000,000. Let him explain why he took a loan from his mother’s microfinance institution, imposing high interest rates on the women of KMC. Let him also tell us why he neglects his office duties and dedicates time to his personal politics while the municipality faces pressing issues.”

- Advertisement -

“We also demand answers regarding his staffing policies at KMC. What is the rationale behind cutting down employees, yet continuing to hire more through political lines? What is the current state of the KMC waste management project? Now, it seems easier to access the Malian donkey cart waste services than KMC’s waste collection trucks. Let Mayor Bensouda focus on delivering for KMC instead of eyeing national politics. A man who fails to govern the modest bounds of his municipality cannot, with any confidence, be entrusted with the far greater charge of an entire nation. Therefore, let him devote himself wholly to the needs of KMC, for only through such service may he earn the trust and esteem required to lead with integrity,” it concluded.