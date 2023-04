By Aisha Tamba

The ruling National Peoples’ Party (NPP) won the most seats in the council elections in the capital, Banjul. The party took 7 out of the 9 seats, and also won the popular vote in the city where it failed to win a single parliamentary seat.

The NPP also won most seats in the provincial regions.

In CRR South, the party won 12 out of 12, URR 12 out of 14 and most seats in the NBR.