UDP wins in KM, WCR and LRR

By Tabora Bojang

The main opposition party, the UDP won 30 out of 47 councilor’s seats contested in the Kanifing Municipality and West Coast Region in the local government elections, as well as the majority(six) in the Lower River Region.

President Adama Barrow’s ruling National Peoples Party won 4 in KM and 2 in the West Coast Region. The NPP also grabbed 7 seats out of 9 contested in Banjul.

It is the second time the ruling party failed to match its presidential elections figures in the two most important regions. The NPP won only Old Yundum in West Coast Region in the last National Assembly elections

In the specific official tally for the KM, the UDP won 15 out of the 19 while in the West Coast Region the party won 16 out of the 28 seats.