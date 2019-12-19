NSC Trains National Associations On Sports Management

By Ebrima Jallow

A two-day capacity building training designed to strengthen the capacity of national sports associations in the effective management and development of sports is underway at the President’s International Award in Bakau.

Organised by the National Sports Council, NSC, the convergence seeks to strengthen the capacities of sport stakeholders and national sports associations to be efficient and effective in the discharge of their duties.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the executive director of the National Sports Council, Marcel Mendy said the sport associations will only do well when the leaderships are good and that means those who lead those associations must know what it takes to run their sport.

“The sport council will be very pleased to see associations taking the rightful decisions, directions and good initiatives as these will help them to solve problems amicably,” he said.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Hadrammeh Sidibeh said governance and leadership issues are the most important challenges and it is herefore very timely and apt that the NSC is tackling it through training sports leaders.

“And I think if you can build something out of this today it will really make my job even easier. We will continue to support you in developing our associations to meet the challenges on a day-to-day basis and I am here to develop all sports,” the minister said.

Those attending the workshop include president and or secretary generals of national associations among other senior officials.