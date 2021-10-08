NUP to stage first rally

The newly-formed National Unity Party (NUP) will stage its first rally tomorrow, Saturday 9th October, at the Canaan Multipurpose Centre (SSP) in Brikama from 4PM.

The party was formed in August 2018 and was duly registered by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on 5 October 2020.

The secretary general and presidential candidate of the party, Abdoulie Ebrima Jammeh was unveiled in September 2021.

The NUP prides itself of being unique and unlike any operating conventional political party in The Gambia. “Our principal objective is to usher in meaningful change to The Gambia underpinned on the values of promoting democratic values, accountability, transparency and good governance. Therefore, the main aim of this rally is to inform the public on the intended policies and programs of the party that are meant to transform The Gambia and put it on a pedestal of hope. The event will also give the newly unveiled flagbearer the opportunity to talk to the public directly whilst also rolling out the party’s transformation agenda as contained in the ‘People’s Manifesto,’” a statement from the party said.