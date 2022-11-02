NYC announces D11M budget for Nayconf 2022

By Olimatou Coker

Alagie Jarju, the executive director of the National Youth Council, has disclosed that some 11 million dalasi would be needed to fund this year’s National Youth Conference and Festival (NAYCONF) to be hosted in Banjul.

Jarju disclosed this yesterday during a press conference on the preparations for the event, the 13th edition at the Atlantic Hotel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 2000 youths across the country will attend the 8-day event, now confirmed to start from 15th to 23rd December 2022.

The theme for this year’s edition is “The role of the young in the maintenance of peace and security for socio-economic development, challenges and opportunities.”

Bakary Badjie, the Minister of Youth and Sports, expressed gratitude that after several years young people from across the country are going to come back to gather in Banjul under the same banner in the biggest youth, sport and cultural event.

“NAYCONF is no longer just about a conference; it has transcended beyond a conference to include activities including sport and culture,” he said.

Omar Touray, deputy mayor of Banjul City Council, the host area council, said youth matters should be given to youths themselves. “We are ready to host this year’s NAYCONF to ensure a very successful one.”