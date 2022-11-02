State given 15 days to file indictment against stadium murder suspect

By Bruce Asemota

Justice Sidi Jobarteh has ordered the state law office to file a bill of indictment in the criminal matter involving one Kumba Sinyan, a resident of Bakau alleged to have murdered one Lamarana Jallow at the Friendship Hotel.

When the matter came up yesterday before the trial Judge, senior state counsel L.Jarjue informed the court that the state was required to file the bill of indictment.

Counsel Jarjue told the court that the state law office just received the case file from the police and that the state needed time to do the needful.

He said the state was neither disrespecting the court nor the accused person’s fundamental right for failing to file the bill of indictment.

Lawyer Jarjue accordingly craved the court’s indulgence to oblige the state an adjournment to file the bill of indictment.

In her response, defence lawyer Sagar Twun objected to the court granting an adjournment, noting that it is becoming a trend with the state to bring accused persons to court when they are not ready.

In her ruling, Justice Sidi Jobarteh disclosed that the state was asked to file bill of indictment on the last adjourned date but since the state had intimated the court that it has received the case file from the police and taking cognizance of how bill of indictment is filed, the state was therefore ordered to file it on or before the 16th November, 2022 when the matter would be heard.