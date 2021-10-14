OIC awards Arezki contract to build new airport presidential lounge

Press release, OIC Secretariat, Banjul – The Gambia OIC Secretariat, in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, Works, and Infrastructure and The Gambia Civil Aviation Authority has awarded the contract to build a new presidential and VVIP lounge at the Banjul airport to Arezki.

The project is one of the strategic priorities in preparation for the forthcoming OIC Heads of State and Government Summit in Banjul in 2022.

Under the agreement, Arezki will construct an independent airport terminal which will include presidential lounges, press rooms, protocol offices, security offices, parking lots for the exclusive use of passengers arriving and departing the presidential lounge, and roads linking the lounge to the aircraft apron.

The Saudi Fund for Development, the financiers of the project, approved the award. The cost of the contract is US$9,021,287 and will be supervised by the Netherlands Airport Consultants (Naco).

The building of a modern presidential lounge at the country’s only international airport, ahead of the OIC summit, will uplift its image and standards in line with international protocol and high-level reception requirements.