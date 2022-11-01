Oko Drammeh, others organise African renaissance cultural conference

Press release

African thought leaders will gather in Dakar, Senegal, from the 4th and 5th November to engage in an intergenerational, Pan-African discussion to spotlight the possibilities Africa offers in engaging with the African diaspora and to attract greater participation in the continent’s development.

Organised under the themes “We Are Back!” (The African Diaspora); The African Diaspora Invigorates

a New African Renaissance and Which Way Africa Now?”, the objective of the conference is to recognise the growing interest in Africa by Africans from the diaspora and on the continent.

It is a collaborative effort between the African Media Initiative, Soto Koto Media Entertainment of Gambian legendary music promoter Oko Drammmeh, Place du Souvenir Chiekh Anta Diop University and The Karbon-14 Movement (Le mouvement karbone k-14).

“More Africans in the diaspora are interested in the continent than ever before,” says AMI’s Meredith Beal, who has been at the centre of key changes on the continent during the past 10 years. Among the questions to be addressed at the conference will be: Where are the opportunities? Who do you engage with and how? What information and support is available and what does it take to connect effectively with Africa? How can the African diaspora participate in the new business environment and contribute to the new African renaissance, and, what is the promise of the African Continental Free Trade Area?

The programme highlights will include: The Guest of Honour His Royal Majesty King Letsitsa III of the Bakholokoe nation of South Africa, opening ceremony of dignitaries, keynote speech by Dr. Julius Garvey, son of legendary Pan Africanist, Marcus Garvey, presentations by prominent African scholars. The speakers will include Gambians Samba Faal and Ndey Tapha Sosseh.

Visit arcch.org for more.