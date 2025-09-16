Opposition condemn Auditor General’s forceful removal

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The forceful removal of Auditor General Modou Ceesay has sparked outrage from opposition parties, civil society, and youth groups.

Both the All Peoples’ Party- Sobeya Coalition and the United Democratic Party (UDP) condemned the action as an unconstitutional attempt to undermine the Auditor General’s independence and democratic accountability.

They emphasised that constitutional provisions protect the Auditor General’s tenure, limiting removal only to cases of incapacity, misconduct, or incompetence, none of which apply in the case of Ceesay.

The UDP argued that the president’s move threatens transparency, public trust and good governance while the APP-Sobeya unequivocally condemn the government for the ‘brazen and unlawful’ attempt to remove the Auditor General from office.

The APP- Sobeya leader Essa Faal said the Auditor General’s role is critical to ensuring transparency and accountability in the management of public funds and the government actions particularly in light of the absence of audit reports since 2021 exposed a deliberate effort to seal corruption and the misappropriation of public resources.