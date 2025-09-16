spot_img
Gambia News

4 arrested at GALA’s abortive press conference

Oli 6

By Olimatou Coker and Fatou Gassama

Police yesterday arrested at least two senior members of anti-corruption protest group GALA and prevented the group from holding a planned press conference at the National Audit Office. Those arrested are Alieu Bah and Omar Saibo Camara from GALA, activist Kemo Fatty and a journalist from the Gambia Talent Promotion.
The police also ordered all journalists to leave the venue of the press conference and released tear gas to prevent people from gathering at the venue. The group condemned the arrest of its members and called for their immediate release.

