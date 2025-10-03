Over 100 groups, villages dump Talib but aide says KM mayor ‘unfazed’

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

In the wake of his dramatic withdrawal from seeking to be the presidential candidate of the UDP and resigning from his position as the party’s national organising secretary, at least 100 women and youth groups and that adopted Kanifing municipality mayor Talib Bensouda as honorary father have reportedly withdrawn the honour.

According to the UDP regional coordinator in Basse, Muhamed Fatty, these include Bani UDP Talib Kafo, Bakadaji UDP Talib Kafo, Bani UDP Talib Kafo, Nyakoi Kerewan UDP Talib Kafo and others in Taibatou, Fatako, Darsalimeh Sandu, Njeyel, Bantunding, Basse and Sare Ngai.

Seven women’s groups with a membership of 445 in the Lower River Region also renounced Bensouda as honorary father. They include Kiang Karantaba Women’s Group, Dumbuto UDP Women’s Group and others from Jasobo, Kolior, Kaiaf, Badumeh Koto and Badumeh Kuta.

In their joint letter, they wrote: “We adopted you as honorary father because of the UDP, and ever since you resigned from the position of national organising secretary of the UDP you are no longer considered as our father. We will now look for someone who is more committed and dedicated to the policies and programmes of the UDP…”

In Central River Region, a reported 45 groups also ditched Mayor Bensouda.

Reaction

Contacted for a reaction, Tobaski Sibi, a nominated councilor at the KMC told The Standard yesterday that Bensouda remained “unfazed” by the announcements brushing them off as “political propaganda”.

“I can tell you with certainty that 90 percent of these groups that are claiming to be distancing themselves from Talib are not even associated with him. It was just a propaganda to show that most of the people backing Talib have now given their backs to him. We have a list of kafolu that adopted him as an honorary father, so this is just misinformation. Let them publish pictures where the so-called kafolu went to Talib and adopted him as honorary father.” Sibi challenged.

“Talib is not moved an inch by this. People are resigning everyday [from the UDP] and kafolu are coming day in, day out and come 2026 there is going to be a Talib Bensouda victory,” Sibi averred.