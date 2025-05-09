OVER 16 ARRESTED, CHARGED WITH UNLAWFUL PROTEST

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

A potpourri of activists and ordinary citizens under the banner of Gambians Against Looted Assets (GALA) yesterday organised a protest in Banjul despite denial of a permit by the police.

According to reports reaching The Standard, more than 16 of the protesters were arrested and charged with unlawful assembly.

The protesters were demanding full disclosure of the sale of assets forfeited by former president, Yahya Jammeh, following investigative reports alleging corruption, and conflict of interest. The group cited a lack of public disclosure about asset buyers and the use of proceeds, calling for a full release of names of buyers.

The group formally applied for a protest permit, planning to march from the Christian cemetery to the Attorney General’s Chambers to deliver a petition. However, the police questioned the group’s motives and raised security concerns, subjecting its members to screening at the Interpol Banjul Office. They were subsequently denied a permit. But despite the lack of an official permit, GALA proceeded with the protest, claiming it had a constitutional right to do so.

However, as members of the group began to assemble at the Banjul Arch, heavily armed paramilitary officers arrived in two pick-up vehicles and skirmishes ensued leading to the arrest of the protesters. Those arrested included Alhaji Mamadi Kurang, Kemeseng ‘Kexx’ Sanneh, Abubacarr ‘Bob’ Keita, Omar Saibo Camara, Ousainou Gambia, Sheriffo Sonko, and others.

Reactions

Last evening, the police confirmed arresting more than 16 individuals linked to the unauthorised protest stating that “despite the denial, the group went ahead with the protest and were subsequently apprehended and detained at the Banjul Police Station”.

The police said all those arrested refused to disclose their identities during questioning and that additional arrests have been made while advising individuals and groups to adhere to the rule of law and order.

The crackdown has also elicited condemnation from civil society leaders, who argued that peaceful protest is a constitutional right and that the police should facilitate, not suppress, such demonstrations.

Activist Alieu Bah told journalists shortly before his arrest that The Gambia is sliding back to tyranny. “The IGP doesn’t own The Gambia. We are all empowered by the constitution to protest. Nobody has the right to stop that. We don’t require a permit to gather at one place to protest.”

“The right to protest is a fundamental freedom. The call for transparency and accountability is not just legitimate, it is necessary. Release the youths! Publish the list,” Kanifing Mayor Talib Bensouda wrote on his Facebook handle.

Economist and commentator Nyang Njie wrote: “Today, the shadow of tyranny darkens The Gambia once more, as the government weaponises the Public Order Act – a relic of oppression – to suffocate the sacred right to assemble, reducing constitutional guarantees to mere whispers. We appeal to the human rights lawyers in competitive bidding. However, civil society groups and opposition figures remain sceptical, demanding immediate publication of asset buyer lists, audits, and transparent accounting for proceeds.

“The arrests mark a flashpoint in The Gambia’s struggle for accountability and transparency. The outcome of this standoff may set a precedent for future civic actions and the government’s willingness to address public demands for justice and anti-corruption reforms.”

Journalist detained and released

Even the journalists were not spared by the gung-ho looking paramilitary officers. A mobile telephone belonging to Alieu Ceesay of the online news site The Alkamba Times, was seized and when he went to the police headquarters to retrieve it, he was briefly detained and released.

Following his release, Mr Ceesay told journalists he was told he was detained for allegedly causing obstruction to law enforcement officers in the course of carrying out their duties.