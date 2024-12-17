Over 426,000 children targeted in new polio vaccination campaign

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The Ministry of Health and Global Polio Eradication Initiative, with funding from WHO and Unicef have announced the launch of Phase 2 of its national polio vaccination campaign, aiming to vaccinate over 426,481 children under five years old across the country. The campaign ran from December 12 to 15.

The national polio vaccination campaign is in line with the WHO recommendation standard operating procedures (SOPs) for polio outbreak response and the international health regulation.

This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to prevent the resurgence of polio and ensure that all children receive protection against the debilitating disease. Health officials have mobilised vaccination teams to communities, house-house, health centres, markets, ferry crossing points, schools, in strategic locations, ensuring comprehensive coverage in both urban and rural areas.

Speaking at a press briefing, Sidat Fofana, programme manager for the Expanded Program on Immunisation, emphasised the importance of the campaign, highlighting that vaccination remains one of the most effective tools in eradicating polio.

“The goal is to safeguard the health and future of our children by preventing this preventable disease,” Sidat stated.

He stated that The Gambia is fortunate to not have registered a single polio case since 1986, which he described as “a remarkable achievement”. However, he said when they installed their environmental surveillance, they started picking CDBD which is not polio per se. “Thus, it is found in the environment, which is why we decided to embark on this campaign to strengthen the immune system of children as the virus is spreading in the sub-region,” he pointed out.

He urged parents and guardians to take their children to the nearest vaccination site or ensure they are available during home visits by health workers, to ensure the country stays free from polio.

The ministry has also partnered with local and international health organisations to support logistics and awareness efforts.

Mbayang Johm, programme officer at communication EPI stated that the first phase of the campaign earlier in November successfully reached thousands of children, and they are optimistic about achieving similar success in this round. She noted that the campaign underscores the country’s commitment to global polio eradication efforts.