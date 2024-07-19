Paramount chief yet to be appointed

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Since the passing of former paramount chief, Demba Sanyang in September 2018, no replacement has been made, Local Government Minster Hamat Bah confirmed in the National Assembly in response to questions from NAMs.

The member for Brikama North, Alagie S Darboe, was the first to raise the issue, demanding who, if there is anyone, has been appointed and when.

The minister replied that there is no paramount chief appointed under this current dispensation.

Another NAM, Lamin J Sanneh from Brikama South, reminded the minister that the Local Government Act has vested the power of appointment of a paramount chief in the president, adding that the person is to be selected from amongst the district chiefs.

“So why didn’t you appoint a paramount chief from 2017 to date?” Sanneh asked.

Minister Bah replied: “Mr Speaker, I will bring this forward before the president who is responsible for this appointment because I know there is a provision in the law for it. It has not happened but I will bring it to his attention.”

The member for Busumbala, Muhammed Kanteh, noted that appointment of a paramount chief is long overdue and asked the minister to furnish the Assembly about the functions of a paramount chief but the minister argued that he does not have that information with him at that time.