Parliamentary inquiry report on Russian oil saga due on June 26

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

According to the newly published agenda of the second ordinary session of the 2025 legislative year, the joint committee of Public Finance Accounts Committee (FPAC) and Public Enterprise Committee (PEC) will, on June 26 present its report on the inquiry of a suspected dubious importation of petroleum products from a Russian ship.

The investigation started last year July when Hon Sainey Jawara of Lower Saloum tabled a motion, seeking to establish a commission to investigate the alleged illegal importation of fuel worth $30 million into the country.

- Advertisement -

Although, the committee was supposed to present their report during the first ordinary session of the legislative year 2025 it failed to do so, and was given an extension after a heated debate in parliament.

The investigation came after allegations surfaced that the entire process was suspicious with officials allegedly receiving bribes to look the other way as the importers evaded tax and fled the country.