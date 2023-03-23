PDOIS nominates 27 councillors

The People’s Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS) yesterday nominated 27 councillors across the country, except LRR.

The twenty seven candidates are as follows: Fatou Trinn – Banjul Newtown, Amadou Muctarr Jallow – Banjul Jollof Town, Lamin Darboe – Bartez, Mbye Bittaye – London Corner, Samba Touray – Bundung Borehole, Abubacarr Sillah – Bundung Six Junction, Abdou Aziz Sohna – Dippa Kunda, Peter Mendy – Kololi, Yusupha Sanyang – Brufut, Ousman Touray – Jabang, Fatou Janneh – Kunkujang Ketaya, Omar Sanyang – Somita, Neneh Jobe – Pakau, Ngany Alhagie Awa Sowe – Sanjal, Fatoumatta Jallow – Kaur, Alhagie Mdimbalan – Nyanga, Ousman Colley – Dankunku, Jama Gaye – Bansang, Ebrima Bah – Katarina, Foday Yoroman – Janjanbureh, Omar J Ceesay – Jareng, Sunkary Sanneh – Koina, Sheikh Omar Garry – Baja Kunda, Foday FK Kamateh – Foday Kunda, Alhagie Lamin Touray – Sare Ngai and Mawdo Sissawo – Sotokonding ward.