Peace, security, unity and harmony

- Advertisement -

We are very much pleased and grateful to Allah Almighty for blessing us with the opportunity to witness yet another New Year. We should always ponder over what made us stand together, lived side by side in peace, security and harmony, our progress, development and our advancement and achievements. Indeed, it is our prayers for this great Nation, The Gambia and that of our strength in staying united as brothers and sisters. It is true that we can never have the same opinions in everything that we do, it is true that we cannot all believe in the same things and we cannot see things in the same perspective, be it our views when it comes to politics, religion, and other aspects, but one thing that is certain is that despite our diversity, we can always remain united for the peace, security, harmony and development of this beloved country and that is something we have proven since our attainment of independence and well before that.

Over the Years the Worldwide Spiritual Head of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at His Holiness Hazrat Khalifatul Masih V(May Allah be his Helper) has made presentation and written to World Leaders on the issue of Peace, Security Unity and Brotherhood. In a presentation he started ”The disorder and corruption widespread in the world today have distressed every peace-loving person. Everyone with sympathy and compassion and forbearance towards humanity is astonished and worried about the current state of affairs in the world.” He went further to state ”The reality is however, that the world is in disorder because it has forgotten God Almighty, Our Creator. This disorder is either because of the misuse of God Almighty’s teachings and using the name of God as a pretext for one’s own benefit, or it is due to the denial of God’s existence altogether. In fact, they mock God’s existence and cross all limits of decency.”

We cannot achieve the peace, security and harmony we want if we continue to misuse the beautiful Teachings of God Almighty. The religious leaders should make sure we preach the truth because in truth lies peace. We have found our elders living together in different tribes, different ways of practicing religion and belonging to different faiths and political ideologies. But that did not ever stop them from living in peace, brotherhood and peaceful coexistence. The Gambia up to today has been a country of One People and One Nation. God Almighty stated the following in the Holy Quran:

- Advertisement -

O mankind We have created you from male and female; and We have made you into clans and tribes that you may recognise one another. Verily, the most honourable among you, in the sight of Allah, is he who is the most righteous among you. Surely, Allah is All Knowing, All-Aware. (Chap 49:14)

We should embrace that diversity and embrace each other as well. In the world we may belong to different races, different tribes or ethnicity, different nations and societies, but we should all realise and remember that we are all created equal and no race is better that the other, no tribe better than another tribe, no human being is better than his fellow human being no matter the status or ranks. On the reason for creating us different is clearly mentioned in the above-mentioned verse of the Holy Quran.

Peace is a gem that we as a Nation should always jealously protect and cherish, without peace we cannot develop this country and without peace we will not even be able to worship our God in the proper way. We should always promote peace and do away with whatever may jeopardise that peace.

- Advertisement -

The people of this great Nation are known for their smiles, friendship and brotherhood, for that reason we should always live like brothers and sisters and always wish good for each other just as mentioned by the Holy Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad (saw) that:

“None of you can be true believers till he wishes for his brother what he wishes for himself.” (Hadith)

For that reason, let us be well-wishers for each other and let us live with love and kindness and not hate each other. That is why the motto of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat is “Love for All and Hatred for None.”

Finally, I call on our citizens to be Law abiding and know that in Islam love for One’s Country is part of Faith. How do we demonstrate that we love our country, is by making sure we stand for Absolute Justice even if it against our family, friends or dear ones. That is the beautiful Teaching that our Holy Master Muhammad Mustapha(saw) taught us. We should always help and take care of the poor and needy among us and always look after their welfare. Establishment and maintenance of justice is vital and essential to execute peace, security, harmony and progress.

I am hereby extending to you the warmest salaam, love, prayers and HAPPY NEW YEAR of Hazrat Khalifatul Masih V(May Allah be his Helper), the Spiritual and Supreme Head of the worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad. On behalf of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at the Gambia, I humbly wish you all HAPPY, SUCCESSFUL AND PEACEFUL NEW YEAR OF 2024 AND BEYOND.

May Allah Almighty accept all the humble worships, devotions and sacrifices that we have made during the past year and bless this New Year 2024 with even more fruits, success, develpment and blessings. May He continue protecting and blessing our beloved and dear motherland, the Gambia and her people and shower peace, harmony, security, prosperity and stability on us all. Ameen.

Wassalam