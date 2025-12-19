- Advertisement -

In a world fatigued by conflict, polarised politics, rising extremism, and the subtle erosion of human dignity, Muhammed Trawally steps forward with a bold proposition: peace is not only possible, it is teachable, learnable, and transmissible across generations. His book, Pearl of Sustainable Peace (Tara’s Approach), is an ambitious attempt to map out a structured pathway to global and societal peace by rooting it in human behaviour, institutional reforms, and intentional peace education. From its first pages, the work announces itself as a courageous venture—an invitation to rethink peace not as an abstract dream but as a practical, everyday discipline.

Trawally writes as one who has walked the path: a peace activist, humanitarian, and Goodwill Ambassador who has spent years studying peacebuilding, civic-military coordination, and nonviolent resistance. His commitment is evident not only in the depth of his research but in the sincerity with which he appeals to humanity’s better angels.

This review examines the strengths of the book, analyses its core ideas, evaluates its originality and structure, and considers its place within contemporary peace literature.

A Vision Anchored in Hope

Pearl of Sustainable Peace is, above all, a hopeful document. It is animated by a deep faith in humanity’s capacity to change, to mend, and to rebuild. At a time when cynicism is fashionable, Trawally writes with the conviction of a believer who sees peace as a moral imperative and a developmental necessity.

One of the book’s central virtues is its insistence that peace is multidimensional. It is not merely the absence of war; it is social, psychological, economic, institutional, and internal. Drawing from John F. Kennedy, Buddhist philosophy, African experiences, and modern peace research, Trawally shows that peace must touch both the mind and the environment. A nation cannot prosper when its citizens are anxious, hungry, oppressed, or deprived of justice. Nor can individuals maintain inner balance when institutions are weak and communities are unstable.

This layered understanding gives the book intellectual depth and situates it within contemporary peace studies, where the concept of “positive peace” has replaced the old minimalist idea of “negative peace.” The author’s ability to synthesise ideas from psychology, sociology, religion, diplomacy, and international relations demonstrates commendable research effort and an earnest attempt to communicate peace in accessible terms.

The Four-Stage “Tara’s Approach”: A Practical Framework

The most original element of the book is the conceptual model Trawally calls the Pearl of Sustainable Peace—a four-stage peace-building chain that begins at the home and radiates outward to the wider society. These stages are:

1. Musukuta (Home) Stage

2. Garaba (School) Stage

3. Mahatma (Workplace) Stage

4. Lisa (Social Gathering) Stage

Each stage contributes to building a “chain of peace” through which children, youths, adults, institutions, and communities reinforce one another. It is an elegant and relatable framework.

1. Musukuta Stage (Home)

Here, the author argues that children are inherently peace-minded until their environment corrupts this natural innocence. His reflections draw from behavioural psychology, social learning theory, and personal observation. The home becomes the earliest classroom for peace: a place where parents must embody fairness, emotional guidance, and nonviolent problem-solving.

2. Garaba Stage (School)

Schools are portrayed as pivotal battlegrounds for shaping the next generation. Trawally’s argument that peace education should become a formal subject—taught alongside mathematics and science—is both innovative and urgent. His suggestions include training children to negotiate, dialogue, transform conflict, and think critically about justice. The school becomes the second home of peace, where the seeds planted at home are nurtured through structured learning.

3. Mahatma Stage (Workplace)

Institutions often become the stage on which injustice, discrimination, and corruption thrive. Trawally argues that without strong and transparent institutions, peace cannot endure. Workplaces therefore must embody integrity, accountability, and inclusiveness. When institutions uphold justice, they protect citizens and lay the foundation for national stability.

4. Lisa Stage (Social Gathering)

The final stage—social gatherings—recognises the influence of public spaces on collective behaviour. Social movements, public art, civic activism, and community dialogues all shape public consciousness. Trawally makes a compelling case that peace must be visible, audible, and symbolically present in the spaces where people meet, converse, celebrate, or mourn.

A Bold Critique of Armament and Global Power

One of the most compelling aspects of the book is its critique of the global armament race. Trawally details military expenditures across major powers—from Russia to the United States, China, the Middle East, and Africa—to illustrate the absurdity of seeking peace through instruments of mass destruction.

His call for leaders to drastically reduce arms spending and reinvest those resources in education, healthcare, and hunger mitigation is timely, courageous, and morally grounded. The proposal for a new global institution—the League of World Peace—may seem idealistic, but visionary thinking has always preceded historical change. Whether one agrees or not, the argument is noble and thought-provoking.

Merits of the Book

One of the most compelling strengths of Pearl of Sustainable Peace lies in the moral clarity that animates every page. The work radiates sincerity—rooted not in abstract theorising but in a lived conviction that peace remains humanity’s greatest collective aspiration. Trawally’s vision is framed by a structured, practical model that translates peace from an intangible ideal into actionable steps. His four-stage Tara Approach—home, school, workplace, and social gathering—offers a relatable framework that is simple enough for grassroots adoption yet ambitious enough for national policy adaptation. Equally notable is the breadth of research underpinning the narrative. The author draws from psychology, sociology, diplomacy, international law, and sustainable development literature, illustrating a deliberate effort to anchor his ideas in credible scholarship.

Another merit is the accessibility of the text. Trawally intentionally writes in a language that welcomes everyone: parents, teachers, community leaders, and policy actors. He avoids technical jargon and instead focuses on clarity, relevance, and direct applicability. The book also distinguishes itself as an important West African contribution to global peace literature—a bold intellectual intervention from a young Gambian activist who believes that Africa can produce not only warriors and revolutionaries, but philosophers and peace architects. By aligning his theory with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 16, he also situates his work within international development discourse, giving it both local relevance and global resonance.

Areas for Creative Strengthening (Critique

Like any pioneering work, Pearl of Sustainable Peace presents opportunities for enhancement. While the ideas are rich, the manuscript would benefit significantly from tighter editorial refinement. Certain sections read with repetition and could be streamlined to heighten their impact. More polished transitions would also help connect the various arguments in a smoother, more cohesive flow. Although the book draws on global literature, it would be strengthened by more concrete case studies—particularly African examples of peacebuilding that mirror or challenge the author’s propositions. Incorporating such illustrations would deepen the empirical grounding of the theory and increase its academic weight.

Furthermore, engaging more explicitly with existing theoretical frameworks—such as Galtung’s notion of positive peace, Lederach’s conflict transformation model, or UNESCO’s Culture of Peace programme—would sharpen the book’s scholarly positioning. Additionally, the Tara Approach would shine even brighter with more visual aids, diagrams, or infographics illustrating the peace chain. Finally, a broader cross-disciplinary lens—integrating insights from climate justice, digital security, youth activism, and economic inequality—would enrich the text and open pathways for future editions. These critiques are offered in the spirit of growth, acknowledging the book’s promise and its potential to evolve into an authoritative reference in peace studies.

Conclusion: A Worthy Contribution to Peace and Development

Muhammed Trawally has offered the world a thoughtful, courageous, and imaginative blueprint for building a peaceful society. Pearl of Sustainable Peace is not merely a book; it is a manifesto for re-humanising our world. Its pages echo the voices of great peace champions, yet its heart remains uniquely Gambian, uniquely youthful, uniquely hopeful.

For policymakers, teachers, religious leaders, activists, diplomats, parents, and students, this book offers inspiration and actionable ideas. Its conceptual simplicity makes it accessible, and its philosophical depth makes it enduring.

Africa—and The Gambia in particular—can take pride in this work. In a global landscape dominated by militarisation, geopolitical rivalry, and social fragmentation, Trawally reminds us that the real battle is not between nations but within ourselves: the battle to preserve dignity, justice, harmony, and empathy.

His book is a timely and commendable attempt to promote peace and development—deeply researched, sincerely written, and passionately delivered. If embraced, the Tara Approach could indeed help nurture a generation that sees peace not as an event but as a way of life.

It deserves to be read, debated, refined, and implemented.

In the quiet urgency of its message, Pearl of Sustainable Peace stands as a shining reminder that humanity’s greatest resource is still its capacity to choose peace.