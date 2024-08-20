Petroleum ministry, stakeholders validate Quarrying Regulations 2024

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S Kuyateh

In a landmark event held at Bakadaji Hotel in Kotu, the Ministry of Petroleum, Energy and Mines, in collaboration with stakeholders from various sectors, convened to validate the Quarrying Regulations 2024. The gathering marked a significant step towards sustainable resource management and environmental protection in The Gambia.

The validation workshop saw a diverse assembly of participants, including government officials, representatives from mining companies, environmental advocates, community leaders, and experts in the field of natural resource management. The event underscored the importance of a collaborative approach in formulating regulations that balance economic development with environmental stewardship.

The Quarrying Regulation 2024 aims to address several key areas, including environmental protection, community engagement, safety standards, and revenue generation.

The regulation seeks to introduce stringent measures to mitigate the environmental impact of quarrying activities, such as land degradation, deforestation, and water pollution. Additionally, it aims to enhance the socio-economic benefits for communities residing near quarry sites through improved revenue-sharing mechanisms and employment opportunities.

In his opening remarks, the Minister of Petroleum, Energy and Mines, Hon. Nani Juwara, highlighted the critical need for updated regulations in the quarrying sector. “Quarrying activities have a profound impact on our environment and local communities. It is imperative that we establish a regulatory framework that not only promotes sustainable practices but also ensures the fair distribution of benefits derived from our natural resources,” he stated.

Minister Juwara reiterated that the mining and restricted minerals regulation will soon be reviewed and updated to adequately operationalize the current Act. The validation of this regulation is also a further compliance with the ECOWAS mineral development policy and the ECOWAS Directive on the harmonisation of the guiding principles and policies in the extractive sector.

Minister Juwara stated that the validation of the Quarrying Regulation 2024 represents a crucial milestone in The Gambia’s journey towards sustainable resource management. The collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Petroleum, Energy and Mines and various stakeholders have paved the way for a comprehensive regulatory framework that addresses environmental, social, and economic dimensions of quarrying.

He expressed gratitude to all participants for their valuable contributions. He reiterated the government’s commitment to implementing the regulation and ensuring its effective enforcement. “Our goal is to create a quarrying sector that is environmentally responsible, socially inclusive, and economically viable. Together, we can achieve sustainable development for the benefit of all Gambians,” he concluded.

Falalo Touray, Chief of Kombo South, voiced his concerns about the adverse effects of quarrying on their livelihoods and health. He called for greater transparency and inclusivity in the decision-making process, urging the government and mining companies to prioritize the well-being of local residents.

Lamin Nyassi, geological technician at the Department of Geology, suggested incorporating advanced technologies for monitoring quarrying activities in real-time.

As the country moves forward with the implementation of the Quarrying Regulation 2024, continued dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders will be essential to realize the shared vision of sustainable resource management and environmental conservation.