18.2 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Gambia News

PIU officer shot as armed robbers attack Farafenni petrol station

Armed robbers attacked the Farafenni GNPC petrol station targeting police officers on duty, a  police statement said  Tuesday.

According to the police, the two PIU officers were on duty when the robbers arrived and suddenly opened fire, injuring one officer who courageously returned fire, engaging the attackers.

“The injured officer is receiving medical treatment, and investigations are actively ongoing to apprehend the suspects. Police spokesman ASP Modou Musa Sisawo yesterday told The Standard that so far no arrest have been made, He could not also confirm the exact number of the attackers.

