Public demand update on case of policeman who stripped couple naked

By Tabora Bojang

More than a month since police confirmed the arrest of an unidentified officer for alleged “gross misconduct” in Senegambia, members of the public are demanding what has become of the case. According to the police, the officer was arrested after a serious allegation was reported to the TSU Charge Office, accusing the officer of manhandling a male and female at the beach under the pretext of enforcing “decency” in a public place.

Though the police did not name the officer or his exact alleged crime, it issued a statement saying that a “thorough and impartial investigation” was already underway and that “justice will be served.”

Since then, the public has not heard any updates on the officer who was subsequently confirmed to be one Sergent Gibba.

The officer allegedly forced a couple to strip naked, film them and threaten to publicise the videos if they do not pay him money.

He is said to have found the couple at Lemon Creek beach, and suspecting them to have been engaged in a sexual act, he arrested and detained them with the help of an unnamed person.

While detaining them, the policeman allegedly forced then to remove their clothes and recorded them, one after the other, before blackmailing them to pay D30,000 or he will expose the videos.

The couple reportedly paid D7,000 on the spot and a few days later, made a transfer of D10,000 through Wave and promised to complete the remaining payment.

The couple called him later promising to pay the balance but somehow muster the courage to report the matter to the Senegambia police post. There, the couple called Sgt Gibba on the phone in the presence of police officers and he asked the couple to find him in Lamin with the money. Police officers then escorted the couple to Lamin where Sgt Gibba was arrested and detained at the Senegambia station. Since then, nothing has been heard on his case prompting the public to demand answers.

The Standard made several follow ups to get an update on the matter without success. In our latest attempt, the police press office which is the point of contact for updates, explained that the police are busy with events on the visit of the Senegalese police chief and would update after the visit.