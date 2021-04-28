Police amend charges against Gunjur immigration post ‘attackers’

By Amadou Jadama

Police prosecutors last week made amendments to the charges against the alleged attackers of Gunjur immigration border post. At Thursday’s sitting, the prosecution withdrew the charge of grievous bodily harm against the third accused person Momodou Yero Gaye on count two.

The prosecutors also filed an additional charge against all the eight accused persons for assaulting and causing actual bodily harm to Yusuph Marong, a fire officer who came to rescue the immigration officers under attack by the accused persons.

The eight accused persons, who were initially charged on two counts ranging from conspiracy to commit felony and grievous bodily harm, now have a new single count of assault causing actual bodily harm, making it a total of three counts.

The accused persons are Domingo Manneh known as Boy Ponkal from Guinea Bissau, Muhammed Silver from Guinea Bissau, Momodou Yero Gaye known as Tamba from Guinea Bissau, Momodou Barry from Guinea Bissau, Banjul Sanyang a Gambian, Lamin Jarju a Gambian, Amadou Wurry Barry from Guinea Bissau and Carlos Sambou also from Guinea Bissau.

The application by the police prosecutors for amendment was granted by the court. Narrating the facts by police prosecuting officer Superintendent Suwaibou Bittaye, the incident happened on the 8 April at Gunjur Kajambang, the accused persons standing trial conveyed a meeting at Domingo Manneh, where they planned and agreed to attack the newly inaugurated Immigration post located at Gunjur beach. He said the meeting was attended by all the eight accused persons and other people who are still at large.

He added: “The following day on 9 April all the accused persons assembled around 1am and armed with various weapons, including sticks, knives, cutlasses and a short gun subsequently launched the attack.”