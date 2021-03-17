20 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, March 18, 2021
News

Police break silence Over tense sanyang riot

pro njie
A day after chaotic rioters set ablaze a police station and the local fishmeal factory, the Gambia police have issued a statement on the incident that sent shivers down the spine of many Gambians. The terse statement from police headquarters reads:

Following several acts of vandalism, attack and burning of the Police Station in Sanyang as well as the burning of the Chinese Fish meal factory and destruction of properties by protesters, the Police High Command is renewing its call for calm and restraint.

Police reinforcements have been deployed and the situation is currently under control. Meanwhile efforts to sustain gains in bringing back complete normalcy are being intensified.

The Police High Command assures the public that, thorough investigations will be conducted in the case of robbery with violence resulting to the death of Gibril Ceesay and justice will be served. The perpetrator is currently under Police custody helping with investigations.

In view of the above, the GPF High Command is calling on the youths of Sanyang to maintain peace and refrain from gatherings around public places.

Security Personnel will conduct vigorous patrols and checks in order to ensure safety and security of the public.

The cooperation of the public is highly solicited”.

