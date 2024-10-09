Police charged singer with offensive lyrics

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Police have charged and vowed to prosecute 29-year-old singer Kebba Jallow alias Kepsize in relation to an “offensive” song he just released.

Other suspects arrested in connection with the same offence are Modou Lamin Kijera, 36, a driver, an actor, Musa Jammeh, 24, and Muhammed Jallow, 25, a businessman.

- Advertisement -

According to the police spokesperson, all the suspects were additionally charged with “idle and disorderly” by “conducting themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.”

The suspects, all natives of Jarra Soma, were arrested in MansaKonko before being moved to the police headquarters in Banjul.

Police spokesperson, ASP Sisawo disclosed that the suspects have been granted bail and would be reporting to the police before investigations are concluded for further processing.

- Advertisement -

Lyrics in the song released in Mandinka are found to be “unacceptable provocations” filled with “insults.”

It has since sparked huge controversy and debate in the public space and social media. Many observers believe there is need for control and decorum in the music industry as many singers are turning to insults in a highly conservative society.