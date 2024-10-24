Police complete suspected fraud investigations against 5 GPA staff, former lands Minister Abba Sanyang

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Police say they have completed investigation against several staff at the Gambia Ports Authority accused of fraud and bribery scandal.

Earlier 2022, some GPA staff were alleged to have been involved in widespread theft and corruption with millions of dalasi allegedly stolen.

The GPA management established a three-member internal investigation task force which reported to the management in March 2022 resulting in the suspension of several senior staff including the manager of the Ratings Unit, the assistant manager of Delivery and Documentation Unit and some senior clerks.

The GPA then shared its findings with the police to launch an investigation but a month into the exercise, the police wrote to the National Audit Office to conduct an audit from January 2019 to December 2022.

The audit was completed and police accordingly informed further any actions.

Updating members of the FPAC on its investigations, Assistant Inspector General of Police responsible for crime management, Demba Sowe, said the police have now completed their side of investigations and sent the file to the Attorney General chambers for legal advice before taking their next steps.

According to AIG Sowe, suspects investigated by the police are; Raki Bah, Binta Sallah, Kumba Sarr, Sohna Bojang and Yandeh Mbenga.

Former lands Minister Sanyang

Meanwhile in the case of former Land Minster Abba Sanyang, Sowe informed members that they have also looked into a suspected fraud case from the Ministry of Finance against former Lands Minister Abba Sanyang and one Pa Modou Jobe.

He said this case file was also sent to the AG Chambers for legal advice.