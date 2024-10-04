Police investigator recalled to testify in Farafenni murder trial

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Ousman M Sonko, police officer yesterday returned to testify in the murder trial of Mohammed Ceesay, Sait Jallow and Alagie Jadama.

The trio are charged with conspiracy to commit felony and murder.

The prosecution alleged that the accused persons on the 14 August, 2021 unlawfully caused the death of one Sheriff Hydara by beating him in Farafenni.

Officer Sonko, who was part of the investigation team that visited the scene and arrested the trio was recalled to testify yesterday and he said he found 3 Samsung phones belonging to the accused persons and a black LG phone during investigations, adding that the said phones were retrieved from them.

The witness told the court that during investigation a video was brought by the parents of the deceased showing the deceased tied with a rope on his hands and legs and was being beating by an individual whose identity was not shown.

The witness further explained that the video also showed that the deceased was always shouting ”Allah, you are killing me”, each time they hit him.

The witness told the court that the video was transcribed and stored in a flash drive.

Meanwhile, the 3 Samsung mobile phones, the black LG phone and the flash drive were all admitted as exhibits.

Hearing continues on the 8h October, 2024 under Justice Ebrima Jaiteh