Marina school get kits donations

Press release

The Marina International School is delighted to announce a generous donation of sports kits to the school by ex-Gambia international and Goodwill sports ambassador Tijan Jaiteh.

These kits will play a vital role in enhancing our physical education programs and promoting a spirit of sportsmanship among our students.

By providing access to quality sports equipment, Jaiteh is helping to inspire our young learners to engage in physical activities, develop teamwork skills, and cultivate a healthy lifestyle.

At Marina International School, we believe that physical fitness is crucial for the holistic development of our students and this donation will not only support our sports programs but also encourage students to participate in various athletic activities, fostering a sense of community and collaboration.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Jaiteh for his commitment to empowering our youth through sports. His generosity will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on our school and inspire the next generation of athletes.

Together, we look forward to nurturing the talents of our students and celebrating their achievements in the world of sports.

Source: Marina International School