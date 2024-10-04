GRA validate 2025-2029 strategic plan

- Advertisement -

Yesterday, the Gambia Revenue Authority GRA and stakeholders validated its 2025/2029 Strategic Plan.

The GRA is currently wrapping up the implementation of a comprehensive five-year strategic plan (2020-2024) aimed at enhancing revenue collection and improving operational efficiency. This plan focuses on modernising customs operations, notably through the adoption of UNCTAD’s ASYCUDA World system, which has already led to a 23% increase in customs revenue in 2023. However, the just validated 2025-2029 strategic plan seeks to among other things strengthen institutional capacity, enhancing transparency, and optimising revenue collection processes.

GRA Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe commended his staff for a successful implementation of the 2020-2024 strategic plan and challenge them to further mobilise efforts to also ensure the successful implementation of the latest plan.

- Advertisement -

“This strategic plan is not just a roadmap for our operations, it represents a bold commitment to revolutionising our tax administration processes ensuring effective governance and fostering economic growth,” he said.

The plan, he added, reflects GRA’s vision for a modernised, transparent and efficient revenue collection system that supports the sustainable development of the country.

“We have made significant investments in our tax administration processes, enhancing compliance, and fostering transparency. However, we must continue to evolve to meet the ever-changing demands of our economy and the expectations of our shareholders,” he added.

- Advertisement -

He said the validated plan is anchored on a singular; transformative goal aimed at complimenting the digitalisation of tax administration processes.

GRA Board Chair Lucy Fye Jagne, said: “Our guiding principle in this process has been to concentrate on quality over quantity. We understand that attempting to achieve too many goals often dilutes our efforts and scatters our focus.”

In this new phase, she added, “we are prioritising initiatives that promise the greatest return on investment, both in terms of revenue growth and the overall efficiency of our operations”.