Man arraigned for alleged cattle stealing in Brufut

By Amadou Jadama

Police prosecutors have pressed a single count charge of stealing against one Muhammed Jallow accused of stealing seven heads of cattle valued at D280,000, belonging to Gibriel Bah.

He was arraigned before Magistrate E Sarr of the Brusubi court and was unrepresented.

According to prosecution officer, Inspector Jaiteh, the alleged incident occurred in March this year at Brufut.

The policeman said Jallow was initially arraigned on 26 August, when he pleaded guilty to the charges and was remanded by the court. “But on the 2 September, he changed his plea to not guilty and the court adjourned the matter to yesterday for hearing and bail application processing,” the policeman said.

At yesterday’s sittings, the prosecution’s witness failed to appear in which case they applied for an adjournment which was granted by the court.

Meanwhile, the court granted the accused person bail in the sum of D300,000 with two Gambians sureties and he or she should deposit their ID cards to the registrar of the court.

Hearing 29 October for the evidence of Pw1.