Darboe due back on Monday

By Amadou Jadama

The leader of the main opposition United Democratic Party Ousainou Darboe is due back home on Monday evening after attending his party’s latest fund-raising event in Seatle, USA.

The US event proved important as it afforded the UDP leader to call his huge followership to order following the emergence of heated exchanges over who should succeed him or whether he should bow out at all.

Confirming the return of Mr Darboe to The Standard yesterday, UDP’s national youth leader Haji Suwaneh said a huge welcome is being organised for the party leader who is expected to land at 6 PM.

”The party’s executive members and other dignitaries will be at the airport to receive him and he will be escorted to his residence at Pipeline, where he is expected to address a gathering,” Sawaneh said.

He called on supporters to turn up in large numbers to welcome the UDP leader at the airport or along the route of his convoy from Yundum to Pipeline.