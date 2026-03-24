Police must transition from paper documentation to digitalised mode –IGP

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By Olimatou Coker

The Inspector General of Police, Seedy Mukhtar Touray, has said tthe Gambia Police Force needs to transition from paper-based documentation to digitalised mode which he said is faster, and cheaper.

IGP Touray made these remarks at his recent quarterly media briefing, at Police Headquarters in Banjul.

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He said the digitalisation of police workflow and records management will bring about more effectiveness and efficiency.

Another challenge the IGP highlighted is the lack of a purpose-built training academy. “Professionalism starts with training. Well trained police officers provide effective service to the public and the basis of such excellent service is quality training. Therefore, we need a state-of-the-art police academy to prepare officers before deploying them in the streets to protect the public”, IGP Touray said.

Mobility

IGP Touray also spoke about the persistent problem of lack of adequate mobility for police operations. He said much as this is not unique to the police alone, mobility is very crucial in police work and he will continue to appeal to government to prioritise police operations because speed is critical in police work as most of the times citizens are in distress needing urgent law and order intervention.