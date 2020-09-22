33 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Police question woman who ‘insulted’ UDP leader

By Omar Bah

The police spokesperson has confirmed to The Standard that officers at Kairaba Police Station interrogated a woman after the United Democratic Party leader, Ousainu Darboe, lodged a complaint with them about her insulting him.

“We can confirm that the police at Kairaba Station received a report from the UDP leader, Ousainu Darboe, about a lady who was insulting and abusing him in a WhatsApp audio,” Superintendent Lamin Njie told The Standard.

Njie said the police released the lady after questioning her but investigations are ongoing into the matter. He gave no further details.

A lady by the name Fatou Sumareh appeared on online platforms allied to President Adama Barrow’s NPP confirming her questioning by the police over the matter.

