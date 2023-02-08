Police say no foul play in Fajikunda imam’s death

By Amadou Jadama

Cadet ASP Muhammed Y. Darboe, deputy spokesperson of the Gambia Police Force, has confirmed to The Standard that investigations into the death of Basirou Bah, the imam of Fajikunda Bajonkoto mosque, have not revealed anyone having a hand or any foul play in his death.

The imam was found dead in an incomplete building and although it was widely believed to be a suicide case, police nonetheless investigated the matter.

In a telephone chat Friday, Cadet ASP Darboe said: “I cannot comment on the medical report or postmortem or autopsy report as I have not made any follow up on that but in our investigations, we have not found any foul play. So as far I know, the case remains an alleged suicide and nothing has changed.”