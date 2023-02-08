GAP extends condolences to Turkey over earthquake deaths

The Gambia Action Party (GAP) has sent condolence message to the governments of Turkey and Syria, expressing sorrow over the deaths of over 4000 people following devastating earthquakes.

A statement signed by the GAP leader Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly, shared with The Standard, reads: “As the incident that happened in Turkey and some part of the Middle East took a lot of lives and lots of properties, I am sending my deepest condolence to the Turkish Ambassador to The Gambia and all his staff, to His Excellency President Erdogan and all the people of Turkey.

“It is indeed a sorrowful moment for the people of Turkey, especially families of the victims who lost their lives and properties in the earthquake. On behalf of the Gambia Action Party and the entire Gambian populace, we sympathize with the people of Turkey who had been a longtime friend and supporter of our country for decades. So, in this time of sadness, we shall be standing by them all through their grief.

“I would like to take this opportunity to call on all citizens to work hard in the fight against climate change and global warming which is the greatest threat to mankind and its sustainability as we can see its effects on our planet,” the party added.