Police searching for rape video    

By Fatou Gassama

Police prosecutors have said they are looking for a video of a rape act committed by two men on a woman in Salagi which they shared with a third party. The two men, Babuçarr Ngallan and Alieu Sarr are alleged to have raped the woman on or about the 17 October 2025 at Salaji .They both denied the charges. Prosecutors objected to any bail for the duo and informed the court that investigations in to the matter are still active as they are trying to locate the video of the alleged scene shared with an unknown person.