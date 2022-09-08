Policeman charged with rape granted bail

By Amadou Jadama

Mamudu Sarjo, a paramilitary officer accused of raping a 20-year-old lady in Bijilo on 29 August, was yesterday arraigned before the Principal Magistrate Muhammed Krubally at Brusubi court.

Sarjo who appeared in court wearing a T-shirt bearing the image of President Barrow, was arraigned on a single count of rape which he denied.

Police prosecutor Sergeant 3999 Secka asked the court to transfer the matter to the high court but defence lawyer J Jobarteh contended that the court has jurisdiction to try the matter.

In his ruling Magistrate Krubally stated that the prosecution’s application was “misconceived, vexatious, frivolous and of no legal moment” and that his court has the powers to try the matter.

On the matter of granting bail, the magistrate said given the section under the Sexual Offences Act under which the police chose to charge Sarjo, it would be “legally and discretionally and reasonably impossible” for him to deny him bail as it would “tantamount to the gross and constitutional violation of [his] rights of liberty, security of person and freedom to live in decent society”.

He therefore granted bail to Sarjo in the sum of D50,000 and ordered him to provide a surety and ensure the attendance of the accused in subsequent court proceedings. The case has been adjourned to 28th September for hearing.