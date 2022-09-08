US assists flood victims with over D12 million donation to Red Cross

US ambassador to The Gambia Sharon Cromer announced that her embassy will donate U$250,000 (over D12 million dalasis) in humanitarian assistance to the Red Cross to assist victims of the recent floods in The Gambia.

“The US provides this humanitarian aid to help those affected by the recent floods which have caused substantial suffering to the Gambian people, including damage to homes and property, displacement, and health concerns,” said Ambassador Cromer.

“As partners who stand in solidarity with The Gambia, we want to reach those impacted by this terrible situation and offer assistance during this difficult time.”

The Red Cross will use the assistance to reduce suffering and assist those most severely impacted, including parts of Banjul, Kanifing Municipality, West Coast Region, and North Bank Region.

Specific aid provided by the funds includes helping families offset the cost of repairing their houses, relief supplies for bedding and hygiene, and support for Red Cross mobile clinics, psychosocial services, and health and hygiene messaging.

“We thank the United States Embassy in The Gambia for their assistance,” said Daniel Bolanos, head of Cluster Delegation of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in Dakar.

“Many people have been stranded helpless, and are vulnerable as a result of the floods. We have already released emergency funds to support the Gambia Red Cross Society response and are grateful for this help from our US partners to scale-up assistance efforts.”

This donation from the United States is the latest of many forms of assistance provided to Gambians to enhance their health and well-being.